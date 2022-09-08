Saradha scam accused’s mother says, ‘Bengal CID pressuring my daughter to name Suvendu Adhikari’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal is trying to put mental pressure on Debjani Mukherjee to name the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and CPI-M leader Sujan Chakrabroty as beneficiaries of the scam, according to a complaint made by Sarbari Mukherjee, the mother of an accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

For the past nine years, Debjani Mukherjee, one of the main accused in the Saradha chit fund case, has been held in judicial custody. In the letter, Sarbari Mukherjee claimed that a CID officer had visited the Dum Dum prison, where Debjani Mukherjee is currently being held, on July 23 to question her daughter. She claimed that the officer had put pressure on her to say that Suvendu Adhikari and Sujan Chakrabroty had received Rs 6 crore each from Sudipta Sen, the main accused in the case, in her presence.

The CID inspector allegedly threatened to book Debjani Mukherjee in nine other cases if she didn’t provide this statement, according to Sarbari Mukherjee. Debjani Mukherjee was the director of Saradha group and was the closest aide of Saradha Group founder chairman, Sudipta Sen. She was arrested by the police in 2013 along with Sudipta Sen from Sonmarg in Kashmir.

The Bengal CID released a statement in which it completely denied the claims made by Debjani Mukherjee’s mother.