Skeleton from ancient Borneo suggests amputation surgery 31,000 years ago.

Scientists claim that a skeleton discovered in a remote region of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and gives proof that successful amputation surgery was carried out some 31,000 years ago.

Prior to the discovery of a 7,000-year-old skeleton in France, it was believed that only advanced agricultural cultures had undergone amputation.

The finding suggests that the hunter-gatherers of the Stone Age in East Kalimantan, a contemporary province of Indonesia, had a thorough understanding of anatomy and wound care.

The study’s primary investigator, Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Griffith University in Australia, said the results ‘rewrite our view of the emergence of important medical knowledge.’

According to a tooth and the nearby silt, the skeleton is at least 31,000 years old and belongs to a human who died at the age of about 20.

They do not appear to have suffered any substantial post-operative infections and, based on the regeneration of the limb bone, appear to have survived the terrible shock of amputation six to nine years after the treatment.