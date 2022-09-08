DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSScience

Skeleton from ancient Borneo suggests amputation surgery 31,000 years ago.

Sep 8, 2022, 01:37 pm IST
The human skeleton found in Borneo, dated to about 31,000 years ago, pictured in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia is photographed on March 4, 2020. The remains, which have been dated to 31,000 years old, mark the oldest evidence for amputation yet discovered. And the prehistoric “surgery” could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought, according to the study published Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in the journal Nature. (Photo Courtesy of Tim Maloney/Griffith University via AP)

Scientists claim that a skeleton discovered in a remote region of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and gives proof that successful amputation surgery was carried out some 31,000 years ago.

Prior to the discovery of a 7,000-year-old skeleton in France, it was believed that only advanced agricultural cultures had undergone amputation.

The finding suggests that the hunter-gatherers of the Stone Age in East Kalimantan, a contemporary province of Indonesia, had a thorough understanding of anatomy and wound care.

The study’s primary investigator, Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Griffith University in Australia, said the results ‘rewrite our view of the emergence of important medical knowledge.’

According to a tooth and the nearby silt, the skeleton is at least 31,000 years old and belongs to a human who died at the age of about 20.

They do not appear to have suffered any substantial post-operative infections and, based on the regeneration of the limb bone, appear to have survived the terrible shock of amputation six to nine years after the treatment.

