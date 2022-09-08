Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle marginally higher

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices rose marginally on Thursday. BSE Sensex index rose 659.31 points, or 1.12% to end at 59,688.22. NSE Nifty- climbed 174.35 points or 0.99% to 17,798.75.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan, Nestle, and Power Grid.