Suspect of stabbing spree in Canada dies soon after capture.

The suspect wanted by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed ten people in and around an indigenous reserve was apprehended on Wednesday, then went into unexplained ‘medical difficulty,’ police said, and died soon after at a hospital.

Official announcement that Myles Sanderson, 30, was killed came during a late-night news conference hours after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated he had been brought into custody.

Sanderson’s death cast doubt on the possibility of authorities ever finding a clear purpose for Sunday’s horrific attacks, one of the worst acts of mass violence in the country’s history.

Damien Sanderson, his older brother and alleged accomplice, was found dead on Monday in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation reserve in central Saskatchewan.

Police said they were still looking into whether the younger sibling killed his brother in the aftermath of the stabbing rampage, which occurred in the reserve and the nearby community of Weldon, approximately 320 kilometres (200 miles) north of Regina.

Myles Sanderson was apprehended near the town of Rosthern, about halfway between Weldon and Saskatchewan’s largest city, Saskatoon, after a resident of a neighbouring town reported seeing him with a knife attempting to break in. According to the RCMP, he then fled in a stolen pickup vehicle.

According to RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, officers pursuing Sanderson forced his truck off the road and into a ditch before arresting him and collecting a knife from inside the pickup.