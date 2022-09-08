Taiwan confident in negotiating ‘high quality’ trade agreement with US

President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that Taiwan is sure it can conclude a “high standard” trade agreement with the United States under a new framework.

In June, just days after the Biden administration left the Chinese-claimed island out of its Asia-focused economic strategy intended to challenge China’s expanding influence, Washington and Taipei presented the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade.

Tsai stated that Taiwan would cooperate with the United States to develop even tighter trade and economic ties during a meeting with the bipartisan U.S. legislative delegation in the presidential office.