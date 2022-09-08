Telangana’s governor criticises KCR govt for discriminating her for being a woman

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged a harsh attack on the state government, saying that it discriminated against her because she is a woman. Tamilisai was speaking at a public event as she finished her third term in office.

Tamilisai backed her claim by saying that she was turned down for the chance to deliver the governor’s address and raise the flag on Republic Day.

Speaking at a public event when she finished three years in office, she said, ‘Whenever I wanted to reach out to the people, definitely there was some hurdle.’ ‘The state will write in its history how a woman governor was discriminated against,’ reported ANI.

A chopper that Tamilisai requested to travel to a tribal festival in the Mulugu area was denied by the KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) government of the state, according to Tamilisai.

‘I needed to go to the Sammakka Sarakka (Jatara), so had asked the government for a helicopter because the road journey would take eight hours… Till the last minute, we were not informed whether they would give the helicopter or not. We left the next morning by car,’ ANI quoted her as saying.