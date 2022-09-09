ICICI Bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits. The interest rates on fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore have been revised by the private sector bank.

ICICI Bank will now give a maximum of 6.05% for deposits maturing in 1 to 5 years. The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years will be from 3.50% to 5.90%.

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will give an interest rate of 3.50% and on term deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank will now give an interest rate of 3.60%. Fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.00% and term deposits maturing in 61 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.75%. ICICI Bank will provide an interest rate of 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days and an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the interest rate will be 5.70% and on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years, ICICI Bank will now promise an interest rate of 6.05%. Fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.90%.