In order to respect Queen Elizabeth II, creator of ‘The Crown’ has decided to halt filming.

The longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, passed yesterday at the age of 96.

British screenwriter and playwright Peter Morgan, best known for crafting the critically acclaimed Netflix royal drama ‘The Crown,’ has commented on the passing of the monarch.

For seventy years, she ruled the constitutional monarchy. In 1952, she succeeded her father King George VI to the throne of Great Britain.

Prior to ‘The Crown,’ Morgan worked as the screenwriter for Stephen Frears’ 2006 drama ‘The Queen,’ which starred Helen Mirren as the monarch.

According to Deadline, Morgan said in an email that ‘The Crown’ was his love letter to the Queen.

He also said that the show will stop filming out of respect for her. He added that he will not be making any other statement on the death. ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. We will stop filming out of respect too,’ he said.