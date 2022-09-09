Third day of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra begins at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi, the party’s leader, raised the flag of the United States on Friday during the third day of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. On the third day of the yatra, Gandhi talked with Tamil Nadu farmers who had protested at Jantar Mantra with skulls to represent farmers who had committed suicide during the farmers’ protest. Around 1 pm, he is also expected to speak with the media.

On the second day of the yatra, the group travelled around 13 kilometres before stopping for the first time at a 101-year-old school in Suchindram, Tamil Nadu. During the brief halt, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the students.

He also got to meet Anita’s family, who lost her life by suicide in 2017 after failing the NEET exam. The removal of NEET exams has been requested by her family members.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi set off on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari. In Kashmir, the yatra will come to an end. It will take around 150 days to finish, travel 3,500 km, and pass through 12 states.