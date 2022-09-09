To discuss Winter Action Plan, Delhi Environment Minister requests meeting with Central Govt

Gopal Rai, the environment minister for Delhi, wrote a letter to Bhupendra Yadav, the environment minister for the Union, on Friday pleading with him to convene a conference to discuss the issue of winter air pollution in Delhi. In the letter, Rai requested time from the Union minister so that they could meet and get ready to conduct a significant action plan prior to the arrival of winter.

‘The problem of pollution increases a lot in Delhi during winter. There are many reasons contributing to pollution during winter such as stubble burning, bursting of crackers, vehicle pollution, dust pollution, among a host of other factors. Keeping all these factors in mind, the Delhi government will prepare a Winter Action Plan based on 15 focus points…’ Gopal Rai explained the letter’s contents.

The environment department will also create the Winter Action Plan. For this, each department was given specific duties based on the 15 emphasis themes, and they were instructed to produce an early report by September 7.

‘Over the years, it has been observed that as a result of the constant efforts taken by the Delhi government, there has been an increase in the number of days in the satisfactory and moderate category of air quality index. The Kejriwal government is committed to provide a clean environment to the people of Delhi,’ said Rai.