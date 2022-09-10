Areas devastated by wildfire prepare for mudslides as a storm approaches California

While firefighters battle a massive fire west of Los Angeles, a tropical storm is moving toward Southern California, raising concerns about mudslides and flooding. The hurricane Kay’s leftovers may spread the fire, therefore the evacuation orders are anticipated to be expanded. The Fairview fire region might receive up to seven inches (18 centimetres) of rain from the storm that slammed Mexico.

The Monday-starting 27,000-acre fire is continuing growing because to ‘extreme downslope winds’ from adjacent mountains. Cal Fire issued a warning, predicting that ‘winds will rise from the east… Ember cast will substantially increase as the strong 40+ mph (65+ kph) winds hit the area.’

At least two people have already died in the blaze, apparently trapped by fast-moving flames as they tried to flee.

While moving north, Tropical Storm Kay, which had made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico on Thursday, is expected to bring significant rainfall to regions of Arizona and California.

When it rains, there is a chance of mudflows and flash flooding in places where the burned-out soil can’t handle the unexpected rainfall. According to Jeff Veik of Cal Fire’s Riverside Unit, ‘We might move from a fire suppression event into substantial rain, water rescues, mudslides, and debris (flows).’

With wind gusts over 100 mph, the storm was battering southern California and is predicted to bring some respite from the hot wave.

The National Weather Service predicts that ‘overnight lows will continue to rival records this weekend as the enhanced cloud cover holds warm air at the surface.’