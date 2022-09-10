Asus launches new gaming laptop in India: Details

Mumbai: International laptop brand, Asus launched new gaming laptop named ‘Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition’ in India. The The laptop is available via Asus’ online store, Amazon, Asus brand stores , Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Flipkart at a price of Rs. 3,59,990.

The gaming laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX series processors, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti series GPUs. It sports a 17.3-inch IPS LCD display with WQHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It gets a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier technology, and AI noise-cancellation. The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE packs a 90Whr four-cell battery.