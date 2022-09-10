Citroen launches 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Citroen India has launched the 2022 C5 Aircross SUV in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new SUV is offered in 4 single-tone colours: Eclipse Blue, Pearl White, Pearl Nera Black and Cumulus Grey.

The new Sports Utility Vehicle is powered by a 1997 cc 4-cylinder DW10 FC diesel engine. The engine generates maximum power of 174 bhp at 3750 rpm and peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The SUV will deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl with fuel tank capacity of 52.5 litres.

The SUV has several premium features like a 12.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Air Quality System, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Engine Start-Stop, 12V power outlet & 2 USB-A sockets, Hands-free Electric Tailgate, Dual-zone Temperature Control and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Safety features include 6-Airbags Park Assist with Automatic Steering control, Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Program, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist, Hill Start Assist and Electronic Parking Brake.