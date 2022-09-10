Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher in the commodity market. In the international market, price of spot gold bounced back after hitting its six week low of $1,680 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold future settled Rs 165 higher at Rs 50,521 per 10 gm, ending its three weeks losing streak.

In Delhi, 24 carat gold (10 gram) is priced Rs 51,150 while 22 carat (10 gram) is Rs 46,900. The rate of gold of 24 carat (10 gram) in Kolkata is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat (10 gram) is Rs 46,750. Price of 24 carat gold (10 gram) in Mumbai is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 gram) is Rs 46,750.