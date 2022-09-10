Disney has shared the first glimpse of the live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The long wait is over at last! The Little Mermaid’s beloved mermaid Arie is being brought to life in a live-action version, and Disney has released the first image of her.

Rob Marshall is helming the Walt Disney Pictures project, which features Halle Bailey in the lead role. After great anticipation, the next movie’s developers debuted a brief teaser at the D23 Expo.

The movie is expected to premiere in theatres on May 26 of next year, according to rumours. At the occasion, Bailey said that she was watching movie footage with everyone at the expo for the first time. ‘I’m sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us,’ she said.

The movie is based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale that served as the basis for Disney’s 1989 animated blockbuster of the same name. The protagonist of the tale is the mermaid princess Ariel, who strikes a Faustian deal with the sea witch Ursala in an effort to transform into a human and earn the prince’s affection.

The first movie was written and directed by John Musker and Clements. It earned over USD 211 million worldwide and won Academy Awards for Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score, as well as two Golden Globes, a Grammy, and other honours, according to Deadline.