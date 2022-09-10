ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal; Seizes cash of Rs 5 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday found a Rs 5 crore stockpile of cash from searches conducted at numerous places in West Bengal’s Kolkata in connection with the mobile app fraud case, a big triumph. According to preliminary intelligence, Republic TV has learnt that the cash stockpile might increase as the cash counting continues. Notably, earlier on Saturday morning, the central agency launched searches in three Kolkata neighbourhoods, including Garden Reach and Salt Lake. Notably, a high-security deployment is seen at the locations where the central agency conducts the operations.

The ED also discovered a large stockpile of cash from former TMC politician Partha Chatterjee’s assistant Arpita Mukherjee, where the federal agency collected Rs 20 crore in cash in Indian and international currencies from Mukherjee’s Diamond City apartment in Tollygunge. The ED also found Rs 27.90 crore in cash and 6 kg of gold from her home in Belgharia, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

The ED raids six premises in Bengaluru;

The Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations at six sites in Bengaluru on September 4 in connection with the Chinese loan app case, as part of a massive crackdown on Chinese loan sharks. The money laundering case is based on 18 FIRs filed by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru against various entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had obtained small amounts of loans through the mobile apps run by those entities/persons.

During investigations, it was discovered that these entities are managed or run by Chinese citizens. They allegedly utilised fake Indian paperwork to make them sham directors of these firms, resulting in significant criminal gains. The entities are believed to have produced criminal earnings by using several merchant IDs/accounts with payment gateways/banks. A total of Rs 17 crore was confiscated in merchant IDs and bank accounts operated by Chinese individuals. The bank accounts of these Chinese firms have been blocked by the agency.