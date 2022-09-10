Hinduism is on the decline; BJP claims following Rahul Gandhi’s chat with controversial preacher

On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi met with controversial Catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, as part of the 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. Ponnaiah has a history of making inflammatory remarks that have gotten him in trouble in the past. Ponnaiah was detained at Kallikudi, Madurai, in July 2021, for reportedly uttering a ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister, and others.

Rahul Gandhi meets with divisive preacher ;

A video of Rahul Gandhi speaking with the infamous Tamil Nadu preacher has surfaced, and the interaction between them continues:

Rahul Gandhi: Jesus is?

George Ponnaiah: Jesus is the revelation of the Father

Rahul Gandhi: But he is not God? or is he God?

George Ponnaiah: He’s God. He’s a son of God

Rahul Gandhi: Jesus is also God. So Jesus Christ is a form of God…?

George Ponnaiah: He is a real God. He’s like a real God. God reveals himself as a man, like a human person, not like Shakti and all.

BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi

As the video of Rahul Gandhi with the controversial Catholic priest went viral, the BJP blasted the Congress leader, accusing him of pushing an anti-Hindu agenda and dubbing his padayatra ‘Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan’ and ‘Bharat Todo Yatra.’

Shehzad Poonawalla, a BJP national spokesman, blasted Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether George Ponnaiah is the Congress’ poster boy for Bharat Jodo. He claimed that Congress is conducting a Bharat Jodo yatra with ‘Bharat Todo’ iconography. ‘It’s Rahul Gandhi’s Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan, and now they’ve made someone like George Ponnaiah the poster boy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, who questioned, intimidated, and said terrible things about Bharat Mata. Congress has a long history of being anti-Hindu’.

BJP’s Sambit Patra inquired on Twitter, ‘Is this Bharat Jodo?’ He went on to add, ‘Denouncing one religion for the sake of appeasing the other. This ‘Hindu Hatred’ of Congress in general, and Rahul in particular, is no longer a covert affair…Rahul wears it on his sleeves with pride! ‘Bharat-Todo’ indeed by Rahul Gandhi!’