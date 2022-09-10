HOP Electric Mobility launches new electric motorcycle in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer HOP Electric Mobility has launched a new electric motorcycle called Hop Oxo. The electric motorcycle is available in two variants – the standard Hop Oxo which has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh and the Hop Oxo X which has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh. These motorcycles can be purchased through the company’s Hop Experience center as well as through their website.

The standard Hop Oxo is powered by a 6200 Watt peak power motor delivering 200 Nm of wheel torque. The bike comes with 3 ride modes – eco, power, and sport. It gets a 5.0-inch display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt, and water splashes.

Hop Oxo X has 4 riding modes– eco, power, sport and turbo. Hop Oxo X has a top speed of 90 km/h in Turbo mode and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 4 seconds.

The new bikes has a range of 150 Km per charge and can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with its portable smart charger through which, it can be charged from 0 to 80% in under 4 hours. They feature multi-mode re-generative braking, 4G connectivity, and a partner mobile application that brings features like speed control, geo-fencing, an Anti-theft system, and ride statistics.