Iran’s response to the IAEA investigation jeopardises nuclear talks, says France, Britain, and Germany

On Saturday, France, Britain, and Germany expressed their displeasure at Iran’s demand that the U.N. nuclear watchdog end an investigation into uranium particles found at three sites as part of negotiations to resurrect its 2015 nuclear agreement, adding that this was endangering the negotiations.

Iran responded to the European Union’s latest proposal to revive the agreement, under which Tehran restricted its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU, and U.N. economic sanctions, earlier this month.

According to diplomats, Iran’s reaction to the EU coordinator was a step backwards, as it attempted to tie the restoration of the agreement to the conclusion of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) investigations into the uranium traces.

The three nations, collectively referred to as the ‘E3,’ in a statement referred to the agreement’s full term, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as ‘the latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s objectives and commitment to a successful resolution on the JCPoA.’