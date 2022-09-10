IRCTC launches Northeast India tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new air tour package. The 5 nights and 6 days tour package to Northeast India will cover Bagdogra, Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong. Two tours have been scheduled for October. One on October 11 and the other on October 31.

The tour will start from Delhi, where passengers will board Flight No G8 153. The flight will depart at 11:20 hours. It is expected to arrive at Bagdogra Airport at 13:25 hours. The total cost of the package differs basis occupancy. The IRCTC package includes flight tickets, meals, hotels, local commutes, travel insurance, the service of a travel manager and GST.

For more information- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDA23