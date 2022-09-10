Italian lawmaker calls for a ban on the Peppa Pig episode that features a same-sex couple.

Days after the well-known children’s television programme Peppa Pig made history by featuring its first same-sex relationship, a prominent Italian politician urged that the animated programme be immediately banned.

Federico Mollicone, a senior member of Brothers of Italy, a far-right Italian political organisation, reportedly said that airing the programme in Italy would be ‘inappropriate’ and urged the public broadcaster ‘Rai’ to forbid it.

‘We cannot support the indoctrination of gender. Once again, political correctness has taken a toll at the price of our kids. Why can’t kids just be kids?,’ Mollicone said.

‘We ask Rai, which buys the rights to the Peppa Pig series in Italy with a fee from all Italians, not to broadcast the episode in question on any channel or web platform,’ he further added.

The fact that Mollicone’s party is predicted to win the upcoming elections is important to notice. The head of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, is opposed to same-sex marriage and parenthood.

As a result, even if the state broadcasters do not immediately remove the programme, they will when the party takes over power.