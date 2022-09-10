LGBTQ students are ‘temporarily denied’ official recognition at university; Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court granted an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York temporary power to withhold formal status to an LGBTQ student club on Friday (September 9). The institution sought an expedited verdict after a New York judge ordered the university to allow the Pride Alliance to organise a student club, giving them access to all services and facilities at the institute.

‘As a very religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order since doing so would contradict its true religious views about how to shape its undergraduate students in Torah principles,’ the university said in a statement, AFP reported.

The Pride Group responded by claiming that the university offers subjects other than religion and has non-Jewish students. According to AFP, the organisation also stated that ‘it may not refuse specific students access to the non-religious resources it provides to the whole student population on the grounds of sexual orientation’.

The group was founded in 2018 with the intention of holding meetings, organising lectures, and participating in events, and it has since sought official recognition as a student group. The institution, which was formed more than a century ago to promote Judaism, also offers degrees in non-religious subjects such as biology and accountancy.

Following the university’s plea, the Supreme Court suspended the judge’s verdict with a 6-3 consecutive majority. Because the judgement was made in an emergency, the court did not explain any reasons or votes voted. In recent months, the United States Supreme Court has made several favourable judgments for the LGBTQ community.