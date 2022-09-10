Researchers find a novel protein that may treat infertility and give it the name of the goddess of motherhood.

A protein that is crucial for sperm-egg adhesion and fusion has been identified by scientists for the first time, and it may one day aid in the detection and treatment of infertility. Better contraceptives might also be developed as a result of the recent discovery.

The Greek goddess of motherhood Maia inspired the naming of the protein.

An international research team led by Kateina Komrsková of the Institute of Biotechnology of the Czech Academy of Sciences discovered that also emphasises the growth of cell cultures for the ‘manufacturing’ of human oocyte proteins.

The study published in the journal Science Advances states that gamete fusion is a critical event of mammalian fertilization and the team discovered a new Fc receptor-like protein 3 on the human egg that binds to a key sperm protein. The interaction of the protein and adhesion leads to human sperm-egg fusion and the creation of life.

The article includes 17 distinct affiliations from across the world, including the UK, the US, and Japan, according to Komrskova. ‘This is the product of nearly two decades of research and of substantial international collaboration,’ she said in a statement. In the lab of Harry Moore at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, the investigation first got underway.

They are hopeful that the identification of the protein may help in the creation of new contraceptives as well as infertility treatments.