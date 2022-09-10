Stand-up comedian and ‘Fuller House’ creator David A. Arnold passes away at 54

David A. Arnold, a stand-up comedian and the creator of the Nickelodeon series ‘That Girl Lay Lay,’ unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Insiders in the industry were shocked by Arnold’s passing, according to Variety.

Arnold was friends with Kevin Hart, who wrote the script for his second Netflix stand-up special, ‘It Ain’t for the Weak.’It was released in July. The special consists of routines that highlight Arnold’s domestic life, as well as marital arguments and spoiled children.

It followed his 2019 Netflix stand-up debut with ‘Fat Ballerina.’ Arnold took part in the ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ comedy event in late April and early May.

The family of David A. Arnold released a statement saying, ‘It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely departure of our husband, father, brother, and friend, David A. Arnold.’ ‘David died peacefully today at home, and the cause of death was determined by the doctors to be natural causes. As we are all surprised and devastated by this loss, kindly keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy at this time.’