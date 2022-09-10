Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Papua region in Indonesia on Saturday morning. The earthquake was followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock minutes later.

The US Geological Survey updated that the depth of the earthquake was at 15 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was 272 kilometres from the town of Abepura. There is no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.