Tecno launches new laptop: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Tecno launched Tecno Megabook T1laptops at IFA 2022. Tecno is yet to reveal the pricing of its new laptop. The Megabook T1 laptop will be available in the third quarter of this year in Champagne Gold, Monet Violet, Rome Mint, and Space Grey colours.

Tecno Megabook T1 runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor. It sports a 15.6-inch display with TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, adaptive DC dimming, and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. It sports a 70Whr battery and comes with a 65W charging adapter. The device features a 2-megapixel webcam.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, a TF card reader, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and a USB Type-A 3.1 port.