TikTok challenge causes a huge increase in auto thefts in the US

There is a new challenge on TikTok, and it is bad news for American automobile owners. Following a risky challenge on the social media app that challenges teens to steal a specific type of car using only a USB cord, numerous cars have been taken around the nation.

The challenge is primarily aimed at Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2021 that still use mechanical keys rather than electronic ones. It increases its susceptibility to theft, and the challenge on the app urges people to take advantage of that by stealing it using the fewest number of tools possible.

The theft of these vehicles has increased by about 85% in Los Angeles over the past year, while in other Florida regions, Kia and Hyundai vehicles make up around one-third of all stolen vehicles. According to CNBC, a comparable pattern is also evident in Chicago and many other locations around the nation.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told CNBC that ‘thefts of some models are up over 800% in our area alone in the last month.’ ‘There is no end in sight,’

The criminals are filming all of their activities and sharing them on TikTok with the hashtag ‘Kia Boys.’ Over time, it developed into a significant trend; as of right now, the hashtag has had almost 33 million views.