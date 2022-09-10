US worried over treatment of Navalny in prison by Russia

According to Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, the Russian government’s treatment of incarcerated opposition leader Alexei Navalny has raised serious concerns in the United States.

Navalny’s preparation for his defence and communication with his attorney have been hampered by Russian jail authorities, according to a statement from Price. Additionally, he said that Navalny had previously been imprisoned in isolation for relatively minor offences.

Price reaffirmed American requests for Navalny’s quick release and claimed that his treatment was ‘proof of politically motivated harassment.’

The most outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny, was found guilty of parole violations, fraud, and contempt of court charges. He is currently serving an 11-1/2 year sentence. He claims that all accusations against him were made up as a cover for suppressing dissent and thwarting his political aspirations.