Vivo launches mid-range smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched new mid-range smartphone, Vivo Y75s 5G in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Vivo Y75s 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It is offered in black and gradient colours.

This smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y75s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The handset runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It features a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge support.