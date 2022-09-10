Zelenskiy claims Turkish drone maker will construct plant in Ukraine

In a meeting with the CEO of the Turkish defence business Baykar on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Baykar will establish a facility there to produce unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Ukraine, where it assisted in destroying numerous Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles, Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drone has gained enormous popularity.

After meeting Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar in Kyiv, Zelenskiy wrote in an online post, ‘We discussed the details of the construction of the Baykar factory in Ukraine and the creation of new goods utilising Ukrainian components.’

Zelenskiy was seen in an internet video presenting the Ukrainian Order of Merit to Bayraktar. Zelenskiy was given a traditional Ukrainian blouse with embroidery of a drone as payment.

Turkey has already received complaints from Russia on the supply of drones to Ukraine.