Shimla: 5 people were killed as the car they were travelling overturned after ramming into a pole. The accident took place in Una district in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, both residents of Una district, car driver Vishal Chaudhary from Haryana’s Majra, Simranjeet Singh from Punjab’s Hajipur and Anup Singh from Himachal’s Jhaleda. They were going to Una from Santoshgarh.