Vivo launches Vivo Y22: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched Vivo Y22 in Indonesia. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at at IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The Vivo smartphone is offered in Metaverse Green, Starlit Blue, and Summer Cyan (translated) colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming SoC . it features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 530 nits of peak brightness. The handset sports a dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.