Audi launches Q7 in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi launched its updated Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Audi Q7 in the Indian markets. The German brand has provided only 50 units for Indian markets. The SUV is priced Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and will be offered in a Barrique Brown color.

The limited edition SUV has a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined power output is rated at 335 bhp and the overall torque output is at 500 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 250kmph. Audi Q7 has 7 drive modes: auto, comfort, dynamic, efficiency, off-road, all-road and individual.

Audi Q7 limited edition boasts of running boards, quattro entry LED and Audi Ring foil in silver as compared to the regular version of the SUV.

The new SUV comes with premium features like Panoramic Sunroof, Powered front seats with driver-side memory function, 2nd row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline, Ambient lighting Package Plus with 30 colors, Audi Virtual Cockpit, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MMI Navigation Plus and MMI Touch Response, electrically foldable 3rd row seats, Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) and 730W B&O Premium 3D sound system with 19 speakers. Safety features include 8 Airbags, Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and lane departure warning with steering assist.