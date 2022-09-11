Can gut health affect sexual life? Know what experts say

Several people suffer from digestive problems. Is there a connection between digestive problems and sex? Do digestive problems affect the ability to engage in sexual activity? Dr. Sanjay Kumawat, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist at Fortis Hospital talks about the relationship between gut health and sex life.

Serotonin is the body’s ‘happy hormone’. It is present throughout the intestine. So mit is evident that gut health is linked to sexual health. Because happy mood also positively affects our libido, says Dr. Sanjay.

A healthy gut has adequate secretion of serotonin. Gut health depends on microbial flora that help secrete serotonin. Any inflammation in the gut interferes with serotonin secretion, says Dr Sanjay. He said that all gut-related symptoms can negatively affect a person’s physical, emotional and sexual life.

Indigestion, pain and discomfort can affect your sex life. Having irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, can make sexual intercourse painful and can add emotional stress to sexual activity. Also, having sex can cause some people to experience symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), such as heartburn and acid reflux.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter or chemical messenger. It works on the brain to regulate and stabilize mood. As a result of this chemical, which makes sex more enjoyable, the individual is less anxious and depressed. Irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, and nausea can also alter the serotonin system.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is very common in people with gastrointestinal problems. Indigestion can promote the growth of bacteria that can cause vaginal infections. It can lead to kidney problems if left untreated in severe cases.