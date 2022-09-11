Conviction rates in UAPA cases will improve with thorough investigation, strong prosecution: J&K DGP

On Saturday, Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, chaired over a meeting of senior police officers, NIA officials, and prosecution. In the meeting, Singh said that thorough investigations and successful prosecution will improve the number of convictions in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a press release, the meeting at police headquarters was about improving investigation, prosecution, and scientific investigation facilities for high-quality investigation in order to enhance conviction rates under UAPA, Narco, and other sensitive matters in judicial cases.

The chief cop predicted that careful planning for the investigation will result in better outcomes and eventually lead to court-ordered convictions. ‘Good investigation and good prosecution will help in taking the UAPA cases to logical conclusions,’ he added.

In his remarks to the officers, the DGP stressed the importance of strengthening the district-level Special Investigation Units (SIUs) and trusting them with cases while keeping in mind the sensitivity and significance of such cases. Moreover, he stressed how important it is to keep track of the chosen cases at the district, range, and zonal levels.