Dharmendra Pradhan to guarantee Angul coal mine workers in Odisha receive better wages

To make sure that the contract workers of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) in the coal mines of Odisha’s Angul district receive the recommended wages and benefits, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked two of his colleagues to step in.

On Friday, Pradhan wrote letters to Union Mines and Labour Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav, claiming that some contractors were violating the rules and not paying the recommended wages.

‘Deployment of contract labour in jobs like coal loading and unloading have been prohibited by Section 10 of the Contract Labour Regulation and Abolition Act,’ Dharmendra Pradhan said. According to Pradhan, an Odisha native, the industries that are involved in coal mining in Angul have been using Section 31 of the act’s exemptions to hire contract labour.

Nalco has also requested the exemption, which is approved by the Central Advisory Contract Labour Board (CACLB) following careful deliberation and is contingent upon the payment of wages and other benefits in line with the suggestions of a strong committee.