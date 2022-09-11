Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to increase the number of flights to JFK International Airport in New York. The carrier will add more flights starting November. The airline will deploy its Airbus A350 aircraft for the services.

It also decided to expand its partnership with budget-arline JetBlue. The new codeshare partnership will allow both TrueBlue frequent fliers and Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles across both networks.

Also Read: Gulf country to hike fees for expat services

Etihad passengers travelling to the US will also be able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility, the only US Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. It allows US-bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight.