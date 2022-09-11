Gulf country to hike fees for expat services

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to revise fees on state services for Kuwaitis and expatriates in the country. As per reports, the ministries and institutions are working on detailed lists of services and related fees as part of the revision.

At present, various ministries charge the same fees for government services for both Kuwaiti nationals and expatriates. There is a demand to revise this and to charge more fees from expatriates for some services. Local media reported citing senior government sources that a special committee has been appointed to conduct a study.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India hit lowest level in two years

Kuwait government is planning to charge more fees for services with the aim of strengthening non-oil revenue as part of overcoming the economic crisis in the country.