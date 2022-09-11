Hyundai launches Venue N Line in India: Price and features

Mumbai: South Korean automakers, Hyundai launched Venue N Line in India. The new SUV is priced at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The high-performance SUV has been offered in two variants namely N6 and N8. The latter is priced at Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in two single-tone colour choices – Shadow Grey (New) and Polar white and three dual-tone paint schemes – Thunder blue with Phantom black roof, Polar White with Phantom black roof and Shadow Grey with Phantom black roof. Hyundai is offering 7 years extended warranty option, 3 years Free Road-Side Assistance (RSA), 3 years BlueLink subscription & 5 years Hyundai Shield of Trust, Care and Maintenance packages with the SUV.

The SUV is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine. The engine delivers top power of 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 172 Nm between 1500 and 4000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV has three driving modes – Normal, Eco and Sport.

Hyundai Venue N Line carries over 20 standard safety features in the form of All 4 Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Dual Front Airbags, Rear Parking Camera, ISOFIX, Headlamp Escort Function and ABS with EBD. Some of the notable features include Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start/Stop, Fully Automatic Air conditioning with Digital Display (FATC), Rear AC vents, Wireless Phone Charger, Glovebox Cooling, Cruise control, Front & Rear USB Charger, an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Bluelink connectivity and Sliding Front Armrest with Storage.