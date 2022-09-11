It’s ‘Operation Unicorn’, not ‘London Bridge’: The Queen’s death ‘codename’!

London: It is pretty much obvious that the United Kingdom’s plot for the eventual death of Queen Elizabeth II was dubbed London Bridge. However, there were specific measures in place if the king died while visiting Scotland, known as Operation Unicorn. The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland, and it appears on the royal shield of arms with the lion of England.

The 96-year-old monarch died in her remote Highlands home, Balmoral, with all of her immediate family flying in to be by her side. Aspects of Operation London Bridge, such as BBC presenters wearing black and networks switching to rolling news, were already in effect. According to the Herald newspaper, the name ‘Operation Unicorn’ was first used in the online journals of the Edinburgh parliament in 2017, implying that a large number of people would arrive in Scotland if the king died there.

‘It is known that if the Queen dies in Scotland… the Parliament, the nearby Palace of Holyroodhouse, and St Giles’ Cathedral will be the key focus areas,’ the newspaper stated on Wednesday. The palace serves as the monarch’s formal home in Edinburgh, and the cathedral is one of the most important medieval cathedrals in the Scottish city. Parliamentary activities will be halted immediately, and legislators will compose a condolence motion and prepare for a state funeral.

Members of the public will be able to sign a book of condolences at Holyrood. According to a source in parliament, the Queen’s death in Scotland might result in hundreds of thousands of people coming. ‘ If the Queen dies in Scotland, her body will be laid to rest in Holyroodhouse before being transported to the church on the Royal Mile (in Edinburgh),’ the newspaper stated. Her body will then be loaded onto the Royal Train at Edinburgh’s Waverley station and transported along the east coast mainline to London.