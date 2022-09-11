‘It’s time for Rahul Gandhi to study Indian history, Connecting India with foreign t-shirts’ : Amit Shah

‘Rahul Gandhi has set out with Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing a foreign t-shirt. I am reminding a speech by Rahul Gandhi and Congressmen in his Parliament. Rahul Baba had said that India is not a nation. Rahul Gandhi, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. Rahul Gandhi needs to study India’s history,’ Shah addressed Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan. The home minister also slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for having the ‘highest gasoline costs’ in the state, claiming that his government did not decrease taxes on petrol and diesel despite the Centre lowering tax rates on them.

‘The Prime Minister recently slashed gas taxes, as did other BJP-ruled states, but Ashok Gehlot did not. Today, Rajasthan sells the most expensive fuel and diesel in the country. Rajasthan offers the most costly power. Who is accountable?’, he stated

Shah further asked people to ‘uproot the Gehlot administration’ and promised that the BJP rule will lower taxes and power prices. ‘ The Congress government is incapable of carrying out development work. Cannot construct roads, give energy, or generate work. The Gehlot administration can only engage in vote-buying and appeasement tactics ‘,he added.

Shah also addressed the horrible death of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur earlier this year. ‘ Would you tolerate the horrible murder of Tailor Kanhaiya Lal? Would you allow the Karauli violence? Would you accept the demolition of Alwar’s 300-year-old temple? ‘, he inquired.

He launched an attack on Gehlot, saying, ‘The Congress had planned riots in Jodhpur, Chittoor, Nohar, Malpura, and Jaipur. I want to warn Ashok Gehlot that if he can’t manage it, he should stand down because the people of Rajasthan are ready to bring the BJP back. Cases against women have increased by 56%. In Jaipur, a female instructor was set fire. Gau Mata is likewise not safe here. PM Modi has sanctioned 23 medical institutions in Rajasthan’.

Shah urged voters to support the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections. ‘In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we must win every seat in Rajasthan. The elections in 2023 are held before the elections in 2024. If the government is not constituted by 2023, gaining all of the seats will be impossible. If you want us to win all the seats in 2024, you must create the BJP government with a two-thirds majority in 2023 ‘, Shah said.

Earlier today, Amit Shah laid the groundwork for border tourist development projects at the Tanot temple complex in Rajasthan, around 120 kilometres from Jaisalmer. The Home Minister established the programme as part of his official duties.

Smriti Irani also blasted Rahul Gandhi :

Union Minister Smriti Irani blasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ querying him on who has destroyed India’s unity to compel the opposition party to launch such a campaign. Irani, speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Jana Spandana’ function in Doddaballapura, Bengaluru, made an oblique reference to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and mocked Gandhi for being in the company of those who reportedly screamed ‘anti-India’ chants. ‘Rahul Gandhi is on his road to uniting India, but he must first answer who dared to break India. You make a member of your party out of the individual who shouted the slogan ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah’,’ Irani said.