Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies surged by Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (mcap) of 7 of top-10 companies surged by Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week. The top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys.

The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore. Market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 26,249.1 crore to Rs 17,37,717.68 crore. The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 24,804.5 crore to Rs 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 20,471.04 crore to Rs 6,27,823.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained Rs 15,171.84 crore to Rs 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by Rs 7,730.36 crore to Rs 4,38,572.68 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 7,248.44 crore to Rs 8,33,854.18 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever depreaciated by Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore. HDFC’s valuation fell by Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.

Reliance Industries remained in the top position in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalization. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.