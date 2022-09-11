Qatar Airways is your dream job, right? Great opportunity for Indians to fill many slots!

Qatar Airways Group said on Friday that it is looking to hire additional professionals from India to help its worldwide operations and improve customer service in the coming months. Qatar Airways Group announced in a statement that it will begin accepting applications from Indian residents for various posts across divisions on September 16, 2022.

When approached, Qatar Airways Group stated that they will hire a considerable number of employees from India, but did not disclose specific statistics. The Indian recruiting push is part of the group’s global recruitment effort as the airline tries to rebuild its staff and fuel expansion, according to the airline. In India, the group intends to engage personnel for its many businesses, including Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company, as well as Dhiafatina Hotels.

The group intends to engage a large number of people in diverse areas, including culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, aircraft operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.

‘We are committed to growing our workforce and improving the traveller experience, while also expanding our operational skills by hiring the appropriate people. Qatar Airways has long had a particular relationship with India, and this recruiting drive strengthens our commitment to the market ‘, Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, stated As travel restrictions loosen, Qatar Airways continues to expand its network, which now includes over 150 locations.

