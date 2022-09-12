50 locations in north India raided by NIA for ‘organised terror gangs’

According to officials, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids against ‘organised terror gangs’ that were involved in narco-terrorism, the smuggling of arms, inter-gang rivalry, and other criminal activities on Monday morning at about 50 locations in north India.

The larger plot including organised gangs and illegal activity is the focus of the search operations. According to sources, raids were undertaken in a number of locations, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Drone intrusion incidents and cases involving gang rivalries have received attention in recent months. In an effort to carry out terror strikes, more than a dozen Pakistani drones have been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir this year. The NIA has been investigating the role of terror organisations operating out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to an earlier report from HT. In a case it recently took over to look into the delivery of arms, ammunition, and explosives payload by a module of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, the anti-terror agency raided several locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Doda last month.

In addition, concerns about gang rivalries have risen since the death of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May. In Punjab’s Mansa district, he was shot to death close to his home. On Sunday, the Punjab Police made connections between one of the convicted murderers and a June threat letter to Bollywood star Salman Khan. The Moose Wala death investigation has so far led to the arrest of almost 20 people.