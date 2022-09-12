A secret letter left by Queen Elizabeth II can’t be opened for 63 years; Why?

According to Sydney-based 7 News, a secret handwritten letter by Queen Elizabeth II for Australia has been deposited in a vault, where she had decreed it open in the following 63 years. The letter was written in November 1986, just after the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney was repaired, and it has been housed in a glass case within a closed compartment in the palace’s dome ever since.

No one knows what the letter says, not even the Queen’s personal servants. As a result, the contents of the letter must be discovered in 2085. ‘ On an appropriate day to be chosen by you in the year 2085 A.D., would you kindly open this envelope and transmit to the residents of Sydney my message to them,’ the directive to the Lord Mayor of Sydney states.

It is simply signed ‘Elizabeth R’. The Queen Victoria Building was built in 1898 and named after Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, which was celebrated the previous year to honour the monarch’s accession 60 years earlier. Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother was Queen Victoria.

Queen Elizabeth II, who gained the throne in 1952, made her first visit to Australia two years later, in 1954. She has made 16 trips to the nation. Australia’s head of state is the British queen. After his mother died, King Charles III assumed power. Australia held a referendum in 1999 to determine whether or not it wanted to become a republic. At the time, around 54% of the public supported the Queen remaining as the head of state. As a result, the Queen’s role as head of state remained unaffected.