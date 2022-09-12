DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Ambrane launches new smart glasses with inbuilt speakers in India: Price and features

Sep 12, 2022, 09:28 pm IST

Mumbai: India based technology company, Ambrane launched new smart glasses with inbuilt speakers named ‘Ambrane Glares’ in the market. Ambrane Glares is priced at  Rs. 9,999. It is currently available for purchase via the company’s website at Rs. 4,999 in round and square shapes in  Black colour.

The new smart glasses  are an open-ear audio glasses that come with built-in speakers that are hidden in the frame. It also features Bluetooth v5.1 and Two Lens option. The Two lens option allow user to change lens according to their surroundings. Ambrane Glares  are equipped with a microphone and feature HD surround sound.

The new smart glasses are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.  The smart glasses are claimed to offer a battery life of 7 hours with just 2 hours of charging.

 

