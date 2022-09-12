Beat anxiety with the 333 trick

Anxiety may be crippling for those who experience it; it is a generalised sensation of unease, concern, and fear that frequently triggers attacks or may cause one to start sweating or bite their nails. High blood pressure levels may cause a panic attack or, in rare instances, a heart attack as well. And while there are numerous techniques for coping with anxiety, including deep breathing, exercise, and meditation, a new one called the 333 technique has just evolved. It is simple to memorise and use whenever feelings of unease arise.

How does it work?

Everyone has distinct anxiety triggers; some individuals become anxious when they are stranded in a crowded environment, while others get anxious under pressure at work or as a result of phobias. However, there are a few factors that need to be noted when that occurs:

Three things one can see

Three things that can be heard

Three things one needs to touch

When experiencing negative anxiety symptoms like panic attacks or intrusive thoughts, this approach helps a person reconnect with their body by getting them out of their own heads by using their senses in a certain way. One can become visually aware of their environment and reduce stress by focusing on three items nearby. After that, one might enhance attention by concentrating on what one hears. Last is touching things in reach, like body parts or clothing.

Why the technique is effective?

Humans, according to experts, have a propensity for overthinking. They can learn to use this approach to bring themselves back to the present and realise that there is nothing to worry about at that moment.

Stress, early trauma, genetics, and other variables can all contribute to the development of anxiety disorders. These may be as general as phobias, panic disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorders.