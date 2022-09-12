‘Brahmastra’ beats Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in a single day!

The local and international box office for “Brahmastra,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is booming. The movie had a strong start, and in just two days, it raked in over Rs 75 crore in India and above Rs 160 crore worldwide. The destiny of the movie, which is on pace to become a smash, will eventually be decided by the collections, which are predicted to rise higher on Sunday and Monday.

According to Box Office India, Ranbir Kapoor’s movie also outperformed Yash’s ‘KGF 2’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ in terms of single-day revenue at PVR. On day two, Brahmastra outperformed War and KGF 2, earning the most ever for a single day in PVR history. Both films had the highest days ever at PVR on Day 1. Brahmastra (Hindi) – 9.50 crore nett approx (Day 2) and KGF 2 – 9.33 crore nett (Day 1) War – 8.85 crore nett (Day 1).

Only ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has achieved this feat on all platforms, but according to trade, ‘Brahmastra’ might surpass even that record on Tuesday. The Ayan Mukerji film has also garnered record-breaking numbers abroad. As per Box Office India, the movie reached the $3 million mark internationally on day one, including paid previews, as a result of its enormous success in the US and Canada. With paid previews included, it is anticipated to surpass $9 million during the opening weekend.