BSF fires at Pakistani drone spotted near International Border

Gurdaspur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Gurdaspur, Punjab on Monday. BSF personnel fired at the drone and it flew back towards the Pakistani side. A search operation by the BSF and the police is underway.

Also Read: Security forces gun down a terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

This was the third such incident in recent times. Till July this year, a total of 107 drones flying from across the border were spotted inside the Indian territory. 93 drones were spotted in the Punjab sector and 14 in Jammu. Last year, 97 such incidents were reported. 64 such cases were reported in Punjab last year and 33 in Jammu. Pakistan is using drones to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives, and ammunition.