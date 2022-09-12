Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,400 per 8 gram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram. The price of silver decreased by Rs 5,400 per kg with the metal trading at Rs 55,000.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,000 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,750 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,150 and Rs 46,900 per 10 gm, respectively. 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata was trading at Rs 55,000.